NOVEMBER 11TH IS VETERAN’S DAY, RECOGNIZING THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED IN OUR COUNTRY’S MILITARY.

SEVERAL REMEMBRANCE CEREMONIES TOOK PLACE IN OUR AREA.

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY HELD THEIR OUTDOOR CEREMONY AT THEIR REPLICA OF THE VIETNAM WALL MEMORIAL.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE CONDUCTED THE CEREMONY, RECALLING THE ORIGIN OF VETERAN’S DAY AFTER THE END OF WORLD WAR ONE:

THE CEREMONY INCLUDED A FIRING PARTY AND PRESENTATION OF THE COLORS AND TAPS.