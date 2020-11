FIRE CAUSES MAJOR DAMAGE TO NORTH SIOUX BUSINESS

A FIRE WEDNESDAY NIGHT CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO SIOUX LAUNDRY, LOCATED AT 510 CENTENNIAL DRIVE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY, ACROSS FROM THE FORMER GATEWAY COMPUTERS COMPLEX.

THE BUSINESS HAS SEVERAL CLIENTS IN THE HEALTH CARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING SIOUX CITY’S HOSPITALS.

NORTH SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED AROUND 6:30PM AND FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE BUILDING.

SERGEANT BLUFF FIRE CREWS PROVIDED MUTUAL AID IN FIGHTING THE FIRE, WHICH MAY HAVE STARTED IN A LAUNDRY BIN.

NO WORKERS WERE INSIDE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE DAMAGE TO THE STRUCTURE WAS ESTIMATED AT OVER $100,000.

Courtesy KMEG TV