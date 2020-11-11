ERNST HOPEFUL FOR PASSAGE OF RELIEF PACKAGE BEFORE END OF DECEMBER

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says a pandemic relief package is an immediate priority for the Republican-led senate yet this year.

OC……..relief bill done.:15

It’s unclear how large a relief package might be.

Senate Republicans opposed the one-point-eight trillion dollar spending level the White House and House Democratic leaders were discussing before the election.

Ernst’s fellow Republicans re-elected her vice chair of the Republican Conference in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday:

OC…….from Wyoming.”:23

So far, a record 14 Republican women have been confirmed the winners of races for seats in the U.S. House.

Four others — including Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa — are waiting for their House races to be called.

Ernst won re-election to a second term in the U.S. Senate by a nearly seven point margin.

Radio Iowa