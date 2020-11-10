THUNE MAINTAINS SENATE LEADERSHIP ROLE

U.S. Senator John Thune of South Dakota has been unanimously re-elected by his Republican colleagues to serve as the party whip for the 117th Congress, which begins in January.

The whip, or assistant majority leader, is the second highest position in Senate Republican leadership.

Thune was first elected to serve as Republican whip for the 116th Congress in 2019.

Thune also currently serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Finance Committee; and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.