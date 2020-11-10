STATE AUDIT OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHOWS EVIDENCE ISSUES

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand has released a report on a special investigation of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office from April 1st of 2015 through April 15th of 2020 regarding concerns about the department’s evidence inventory.

That audit, conducted in cooperation with the Division of Criminal Investigation, found six instances where the quantities of items listed in the evidence log or case files did not agree with the evidence inventory.

That included 49 pills not maintained in evidence, five evidence bags that had been tampered with and 18 instances where information listed by the Sheriff’s Office was insufficient to determine the complete items held in evidence.

Sand also reported evidence bags seized from the residence of a former Deputy by DCI agents were not included in the testing performed.

In addition, the lock on the evidence room door did not function properly which allowed access to the room when locked.

The report was filed with the Plymouth County Sheriff, the D-C-I, the Plymouth County Attorney and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.