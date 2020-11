LOCAL VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONIES SCHEDULED

NOVEMBER 11TH IS VETERAN’S DAY, RECOGNIZING THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED IN OUR COUNTRY’S MILITARY.

SEVERAL REMEMBRANCE CEREMONIES ARE TAKING PLACE IN OUR AREA, ALL AT 11AM.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS HOLDING THEIR ANNUAL CEREMONY WITH A LIMIT OF 42 PEOPLE WITH MANDATORY MASKS ALLOWED INSIDE.

THE CEREMONY WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY COMMISSION OF VETERAN’S AFFAIRS FACEBOOK PAGE.

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE THEIR OUTDOOR CEREMONY INCLUDING A FIRING PARTY AND PRESENTATION OF THE COLORS AND TAPS.

THAT WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S JR. ROTC WILL CONDUCT THEIR 4TH ANNUAL CEREMONY AT THE FLOYD MONUMENT.

CORPS MEMBERS WILL ALSO CONDUCT A VIGIL FOR THE 5TH YEAR.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA WILL DEDICATE THEIR PATRIOTS PLAZA AND HONOR GENERAL BUD DAY AND OTHERS IN VERMILLION.