IOWA’S 2ND DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE REMAINS UNDECIDED

There’s been another lead change in Iowa’s 2nd District Congressional race.

More previously unreported votes have been added to the tally and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks now leads Democrat Rita Hart by 49 votes.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Statewide results are not yet certified.

The Hart and Miller-Meeks campaigns have three days after county board of supervisors approve the county’s official canvass to decide whether to seek recounts in precincts or entire counties in the second congressional district.