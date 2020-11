ICY ROAD CONDITIONS CONTRIBUTED TO A FATAL ROLLOVER ACCIDENT IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED ON HIGHWAY 20 AT MILE MARKER 16 ON THE S CURVE WEST OF MOVILLE.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS AN EASTBOUND PICKUP TRUCK WENT OUT OF CONTROL AND ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES.

THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS KEEGAN COLLINS, WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE AND DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.