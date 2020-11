FATAL ROLLOVER ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND TWO OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT TUESDAY MORNING NEAR LE MARS.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A NORTHBOUND VEHICLE IN THE 17000 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75 WENT OUT OF CONTROL DUE TO ICE AND SNOW, ENTERED THE EAST DITCH AND ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES.

ONE OF THE PASSENGERS, A 27-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, WAS EJECTED AND LATER DIED FROM INJURIES AT FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

THE DRIVER, CARLOS GOMEZ, AND FRONT SEAT PASSENGER, ANTONIO HIGVERON LONJINOS, BOTH FROM OMAHA, WERE TREATED AND RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.