UNION COUNTY COURTHOUSE SERVICES SLOWED BY COVID OUTBREAK

Union County has had several of their courthouse employees test positive or be exposed to Covid-19.

Several employees are quarantining at home and are not working in the courthouse.

Because of the quarantines, offices in the Union County Courthouse are not fully staffed aand that is causing a slowdown of services provided by those offices.

The courthouse does remain open, but Union County is requesting patience from the public regarding the slowdown in services.

They’re asking that only high priority and time sensitive items of business be conducted at the Union County Courthouse and to call the county offices before you arrive.