RICKETTS INITIATES NEW HEALTH MEASURES IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ENACTING MORE HEALTH MEASURES TO TRY AND STEM THE INCREASE OF COVID-19 CASES IN HIS STATE.

RICKETTS SAYS THE NEW MEASURES BEGIN WEDNESDAY:

TABLES WILL BE LIMITED TO 8 PEOPLE MAXIMUM IN THOSE VENUES.

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO RENEWING A MASK REQUIREMENT, BUT IT IS NOT A MANDATE FOR ALL BUSINESSES AND PEOPLE:

THERE ARE ALSO SEATING RESTRICTIONS FOR INDOOR EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES:

THESE NEW DIRECTIVES WILL BE IN EFFECT THROUGH NOVEMBER 30TH.