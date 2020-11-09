NOEM SAYS TRUMP SHOULD GET HIS DAY IN COURT

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says President Donald Trump should get his day in court regarding ballot disputes in the 2020 presidential election.

Noem joined George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday to discuss her concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 presidential election:

OC………and transparent. :25

Noem was challenged that no evidence of election fraud has been presented anywhere:

OC…………..in Pennsylvania. :24

Noem asked “Why is everybody so scared just to have a fair election and find out. We gave Al Gore 37 days to run the process before we decided who was going to be president. If Joe Biden wants to unify this country he would wait and prove we had a fair election.”

Audio from ABC “This Week”