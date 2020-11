CHAMBER AUCTION TO “CELEBRATE ME HOME” FOR THE HOLIDAYS

THIS YEAR’S ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DINNER WAS CANCELLED BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

INSTEAD, JENNIFER LETCH, OUTGOING CHAIR OF THE CHAMBER BOARD OF DIRECTORS SAYS AN ONLINE “CELEBRATE ME HOME” AUCTION WILL BE HELD:

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THERE IS A WIDE RANGE OF ITEMS AVAILABLE TO BID ON:

THERE ARE SOME UNIQUE ITEMS UP FOR BID:

THERE’S ALSO AN AUTOGRAPHED CENTRAL HIGH YEARBOOK SIGNED BY DEAR ABBY AND ANN LANDERS WHEN THEY WERE SOPHOMORE STUDENTS, PLUS A TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING JERSEY SIGNED BY FORMER MUSKETEERS STAR RUSLAN FEDOTENKO.

THE ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIEW NOW ON THE CHAMBER’S AUCTION WEBSITE WITH BIDDING TO BEGIN NEXT MONDAY AT 10AM AND CONCLUDE NOVEMBER 22ND AT 7PM.