THORPE & COMPANY TO CLOSE AFTER 120 YEARS OF BUSINESS

SIOUX CITY WILL LOSE ANOTHER LANDMARK BUSINESS BY THE END OF THIS YEAR.

THORPE AND COMPANY JEWELERS SENT AN EMAIL TO THEIR CUSTOMERS OVER THE WEEKEND ANNOUNCING THEY ARE CLOSING THEIR STORE AFTER 120 YEARS OF OPERATION.

OWNERS RUSTY AND KAREN CLARK SAY THEY ARE RETIRING, AND THAT ONE OF THE REASONS FOR CLOSING IS THE PANDEMIC.

THE CLARK’S EMAIL SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS PUT A LOT OF THINGS FOR THEM INTO PERSPECTIVE AND MADE THE DECISION TO RETIRE AND CLOSE THE STORE A MUCH CLEARER ONE.

THORPE AND COMPANY, LOCATED AT 4TH AND PIERCE, WILL BEGIN A GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH.