SOUTH SIOUX Y TO HOST FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC

South Sioux City’s Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will host a no-cost flu vaccination clinic this Thursday, November 12th from 4:00-6:00pm.
The free clinic is organized with help from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and is open to all people between the ages of 9 and 64 at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage.
Due to a shortage, high doses for Medicare-eligible patients ages 65 and older will not be provided.
Vaccinations will be administered by OccuVAX, an independent company.
Preregistration is strongly preferred, though not required.
Participants can create a basic OccuVAX profile and schedule an appointment at NebraskaBlue.com/YMCAFluShot.