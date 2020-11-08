SOUTH SIOUX Y TO HOST FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC

South Sioux City’s Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will host a no-cost flu vaccination clinic this Thursday, November 12th from 4:00-6:00pm.

The free clinic is organized with help from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and is open to all people between the ages of 9 and 64 at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage.

Due to a shortage, high doses for Medicare-eligible patients ages 65 and older will not be provided.

Vaccinations will be administered by OccuVAX, an independent company.

Preregistration is strongly preferred, though not required.

Participants can create a basic OccuVAX profile and schedule an appointment at NebraskaBlue.com/YMCAFluShot.