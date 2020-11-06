SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN NOVEMBER 1ST FATAL SHOOTING

Sioux City Police have identified a suspect in the November 1st fatal shooting of Soloman Blackbird.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Roderick D. Banks of Sioux City charging him with 1st degree Murder in Blackbird’s death.

Banks is described as a 6’3″, 190 pound black male with short hair.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Blackbird was found shot in the 2600 block of Douglas Street the evening of November 1st.

Police say the possible motive in the shooting is related to a drug deal between the two men.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or the Sioux City Police Crime Stoppers Hotline at 258-TIPS (8477).