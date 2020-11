METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 6TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 123 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY. (8156 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 20.9 PER CENT.

71 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN LOCAL HOSPITALS WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 35 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 12 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 141 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2738 NEGATIVE 13,502)

UNION COUNTY HAD 20 NEW CASES WITH 161 ACTIVE. (863 POSITIVE CASES) THE COUNTY REPORTED TWO MORE DEATHS, BRINGING THEIR COVID RELATED TOTAL TO 16.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 40 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1995 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 17 NEW CASES. THE COUNTY REPORTED ITS 3RD COVID RELATED DEATH.(293 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (285 TOTAL).

The Sioux City Community School District has reported 8 positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school this past week.

The school district had 5 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

West Middle School had two multi-grade classes placed into Emergency Response Virtual Learning/Closures During the Week