IOWA COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS TOP 900

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa topped 900 for the first time overnight, with a record 912 patients being treated for the virus.

One-hundred-88 of those patients are in intensive care units and 67 are on ventilators.

State health officials reported three-thousand-533 new positive tests for COVID, increasing the total to 144-thousand-142 cases.

Fourteen more Iowans have died of coronavirus complications which brings the state’s death toll to one-thousand-815.

Seventy-four of Iowa’s 99 counties now have a two-week average positivity rate of more than 15 percent.