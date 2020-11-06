IOWA 2ND DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE UNDECIDED

One of Iowa’s Congressional races will have a partial recount.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered a hand-count audit of unofficial election results in one Jasper County precinct following an apparent discrepancy in the numbers.

It’s in the second congressional district race between Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart.

Pate ordered a hand-count audit of the precinct in question and requested a countywide administrative recount of all results.

Miller-Meeks was leading Wednesday by 282 votes but Hart was shown leading Friday morning by 162 votes.

Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott says on election night his office made an election results reporting error which has since been corrected,

An investigation by the Secretary of State determined that a human data entry error in the Jasper County Auditor’s Office resulted in some results being over-reported in the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct.