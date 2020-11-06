GROUNDBREAKING FOR NEW MIXED USE BUILDING AT 4TH & FLOYD

Construction is underway on a new mixed-use building at the corner of Fourth Street and Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City.

Merge Urban Development Group held a groundbreaking for the structure which architect Dan Drendle says will have some unique features:

Mayor Bob Scott says it’s great to see new construction like this in Sioux City:

Construction of this new building will add 56 market-rate housing units to the downtown market with a total capital investment of more than $10 million.

Merge anticipates construction will take one year to complete and they expect to begin leasing residential and commercial units in late 2021.