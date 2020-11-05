REYNOLDS AND HOSPITAL MEDICAL OFFICERS ASK PUBLIC TO HELP REDUCE COVID SPREAD

Iowa, like many states, has seen a dramatic increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Governor Kim Reynolds says with the holidays approaching, the next three weeks are critical to reducing the spread of the coronavirus in the state:

The governor is launching a second public relations campaign to encourage Iowans to double-down on pandemic precautions, so Main Street businesses can stay open, hospitals don’t get overrun with Covid patients and kids can stay in school.

Wednesday evening, there were 839 Covid patients in Iowa hospitals.

Dr. Dave Williams, the chief clinical officer at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, says hospital workers are exhausted from dealing with the pandemic the past eight months:

Dr. Williams says Iowans must take sufficient precautions each day when they are out in public by wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and also getting a flu shot:

According to the state’s coronavirus tracking, 45-hundred-62 new Covid cases were confirmed by test results reported to the state in the past 24 hours — a significant spike from the previous 24-hour record set November 1st.

