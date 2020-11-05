NEBRASKA ALSO LAUNCHES NEW COVID AWARENESS EFFORTS

Nebraska is taking similar action to Iowa in launching new efforts to stem the rise in Covid-19 cases in their state.

Governor Pete Ricketts is also launching a new public relations campaign to encourage Nebraskans to increase their pandemic precautions:

Ricketts says while new cases are increasing rapidly in the state, the hospital capacity remains available to handle them:

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer, says the state is trending the wrong way:

Ricketts says everyone in the state has a role to play to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the state.