KANSAS MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Kansas man transporting meth from Kansas to South Dakota has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison in Sioux City’s U.S. Federal Court.

45-year-old Billy Carter from Tonganoxie, Kansas, received the prison term Wednesday after a June 15th guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Carter was stopped by law enforcement for speeding in Woodbury County in July of 2019 when a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Law officers found 5 pounds of packages of meth in the trunk of the car.

Carter has an extensive criminal history with 38 prior convictions including forgery, theft, assault, escape from custody, and domestic assault.

Carter is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he’s transported to federal prison.