IOWA’S 2ND DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE COULD HAVE RECOUNT

One of Iowa’s Congressional races could end up being decided by a recount.

Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott says the second congressional district race between Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart shows Miller-Meeks leading by 282 votes.

Parrott says five different people associated with the Hart campaign contacted him for information on Wednesday.

Parrott says the number of not-yet-counted absentee ballots — particularly in Johnson and Scott Counties — will determine if there’s a recount.

Those ballots with a November 2nd postmark are to be counted if they’re delivered to a county auditor’s office by November 9th.

When those ballots are counted and included in each county’s official canvas next week, the vote tally in the race will obviously change.

State law allows candidates to request a county-wide recount or even a recount in a specific precinct.

