IOWA MOVIE THEATERS MAY APPLY FOR PANDEMIC FUNDING RELIEF

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority are launching a program to help the state’s movie theaters.

The Iowa Movie Theatre Relief Program will provide short-term relief to eligible movie theatres for continuing or resuming operations during the pandemic.

The theatre relief fund will provide up to $10,000 per screen to assist the nearly 150 movie theatres in Iowa with operational expenses.

The state has allocated up to $5.5 million of federal CARES Act funds for the program.

Submissions will only be accepted online with the application window opening next Monday, November 9th, and closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 16th.