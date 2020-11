WOODBURY SUPERVISORS WILL BE ALL REPUBLICAN IN JANUARY

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL BE ALL REPUBLICAN FOLLOWING TUESDAY’S ELECTION.

INCUMBENT ROCKY DEWITT RETAINED HIS DISTRICT 5 SEAT BY DEFEATING DEMOCRAT PATTY ERICKSON-PUTTMANN WITH 60 PER CENT OF THE VOTE.

HE SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF WORK AHEAD FOR THE NEW BOARD IN JANUARY:

FORMER SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR DEFEATED INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT MARTY POTTEBAUM IN A TIGHT RACE IN DISTRICT 3, 52 TO 47 PER CENT.

TAYLOR OVERCAME HAVING TO GIVE UP HIS FORMER DISTRICT 2 SEAT EARLIER IN THE YEAR AFTER IT WAS RULED HIS PRIMARY ADDRESS WAS NO LONGER IN THE DISTRICT HE SERVED.

POTTEBAUM WAS DISAPPOINTED WITH THE LOSS:

INCUMBENT KEITH RADIG FOUGHT OFF A TOUGH CHALLENGE BY DEMOCRATIC NEWCOMER AND FORMER CITY POLICE OFFICER KEVIN MCCORMICK TO RETAIN HIS DISTRICT 1 SEAT BY A 51 TO 48 PER CENT MARGIN.

HE EXPECTS THE BOARD TO FACE SOME FINANCIAL CHALLENGES NEXT YEAR:

RADIG, TAYLOR AND DEWITT JOIN CURRENT SUPERVISORS MATTHEW UNG AND JUSTIN WRIGHT ON THE ALL REPUBLICAN BOARD AS OF JANUARY.