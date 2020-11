WOODBURY COUNTY POSITIVE TEST RATE AVERAGE REACHES 20%

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 95 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY. (7923 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 20 PER CENT.

WOODBURY COUNTY RECORDED ITS 101ST COVID RELATED DEATH.

70 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN LOCAL HOSPITALS WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 40 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 18 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 115 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2705 NEGATIVE 13,311)

THE COUNTY REPORTED ITS 49TH COVID RELATED DEATH.

UNION COUNTY HAD 6 NEW CASES WITH 165 ACTIVE. (826 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 49 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1907 TOTAL POSITIVE) THE COUNTY REPORTED ITS 32ND COVID RELATED DEATH.

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 6 NEW CASES. (265 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (279 TOTAL).