SMITH AND SASSE WIN IN NEBRASKA

IN NEBRASKA, INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN BEN SASSE WON RE-ELECTION BY DEFEATING DEMOCRAT CHRIS JANICEK BY A 67 TO 27 PER CENT MARGIN.

LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE GENE SIADEK FINISHED A DISTANT THIRD WITH THE REMAINING SIX PER CENT OF THE VOTE.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH EASILY WON RE-ELECTION TO THE U.S. HOUSE.

SMITH DEFEATED DEMOCRAT MARK ELWORTH JR. BY A 78 TO 18 PER CENT MARGIN.

LIBERTARIAN DUSITN HOBBS FINISHED WITH THE REMAINING 4 PER CENT.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY IS ALSO HEADED BACK TO WASHINGTON.

HE TOPPED DEMOCRAT KATE BOLZ BY A 58 TO 40 PER CENT MARGIN.

STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT EASILY WON RE-ELECTION TO RETURN TO LINCOLN AND REPRESENT DISTRICT 17.

SHE TOPPED SHERYL LINDAU 65 TO 35 PER CENT.