SHEEHAN READIES TRANSITION PROCESS AS NEW WOODBURY SHERIFF

THERE WILL BE A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN WITH THE START OF THE NEW YEAR.

REPUBLICAN CHAD SHEEHAN WAS THE ONLY CANDIDATE ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT TO REPLACE TWO TIME INCUMBENT DAVE DREW.

DREW DECIDED TO NOT SEEK A 3RD TERM EARLIER THIS YEAR:

THE NEW SHERIFF WILL ALSO START A SERIES OF MEETINGS ON THURSDAY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS PERSONNEL:

SHEEHAN DEFEATED MAJOR TODD WIECK OF THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IN THE JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY.

NO DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES FILED TO RUN.