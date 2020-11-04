ROUNDS & JOHNSON WIN NEW TERMS ON CAPITOL HILL

Mike Rounds has won a second term to the U.S. Senate in South Dakota.

The Republican incumbent was able to defeat Democratic challenger Daniel Ahlers with Rounds receiving about 68 per cent of the total vote.

Rounds previously served as South Dakota’s governor before being elected to the senate back in 2014.

Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson also easily won re-election to the U.S. House.

Johnson received around 82% of the vote in defeating Libertarian candidate Randy “Uriah” Luallin.

There were still around 70 precincts in South Dakota where the vote count had not been completed as of 4pm Wednesday, but not enough to change either race.