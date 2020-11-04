MORGAN SAYS CASINO PLANS BEING DEVELOPED FOR ATOKAD PARK, OMAHA & LINCOLN

The three Initiatives to bring casino gaming to Nebraska all were passed by voters in the state.

Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan, one of the leaders of the “Keep The Money In Nebraska” effort, says the fact that all of the initiatives received 65 per cent of greater support proved what their polls had shown:

The measures were opposed by Governor Ricketts and Morgan says he hopes Ricketts will not oppose the will of the majority of Nebraskans:

Morgan says once the licensing is approved, plans are in place to start construction.

That eventually will include Atokad Park in South Sioux City, as well as sites in Lincoln and Omaha:

Initiative 429, which amends the Nebraska Constitution to allow casino gambling at the state’s licensed horse tracks, and Initiative 430, providing for regulation of the casinos, each passed by a 65 to 35 per cent margin.

Initiative 431, which taxes the casinos and directs most of the revenue to property tax relief won by a 69 to 31 per cent margin.