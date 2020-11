HANSEN HOPES TO CONTINUE AS PUBLIC MUSEUM DIRECTOR

STEVE HANSEN’S VICTORY IN THE DISTRICT 14 IOWA HOUSE RACE DOES NOT MEAN THERE WILL BE A CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

HANSEN SAYS HE HAS A PLAN IN PLACE TO SERVE IN DES MOINES AND CONTINUE AS THE DIRECTOR OF THE MUSEUM:

HANSEN IS RETURNING TO DES MOINES AFTER AN 19 YEAR ABSENCE WHERE HE PREVIOUSLY SERVED IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE:

DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT CHRIS HALL RETAINED HIS DISTRICT 13 SEAT. HALL HAS SERVED IN A PARTY LEADERSHIP ROLE IN DES MOINES AND IS HAPPY TO HAVE HANSEN COMING BACK TO THE CAPITOL:

HALL AND HANSEN WILL SERVE IN THE MINORITY IN JANUARY.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS GAINED SEVEN SEATS TUESDAY TO EXPAND THEIR MAJORITY TO 59 SEATS.