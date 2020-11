GILL WINS 7TH TERM AS WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR

IN WHAT WAS ARGUABLY THE TOUGHEST RACE OF HIS CAREER, WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WAS RE-ELECTED TO A 7TH TERM WITH A VICTORY OVER REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER BARBARA PARKER OF SALIX.

GILL WON BY A 52 TO 47 PER CENT MARGIN AFTER BEING SUCCESSFULLY SUED BY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY FOR SENDING OUT ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS THAT HAD VOTER I.D. PIN NUMBER INFORMATION ON THEM.

THOSE FORMS WERE RECALLED AND BECAME A HOT BUTTON ISSUE IN HIS CAMPAIGN TO BE RE-ELECTED, INCLUDING ACCUSATIONS THAT HE WAS PARTISAN:

OC………SO PARTISAN. :23

GILL SAYS HE LOST SEVERAL EXPERIENCED PRECINCT OFFICIALS FOR THIS YEAR’S ELECTION BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

MOST OF THOSE WORKERS WERE RETIREES, AND HE HOPES TO HIRE MORE YOUNGER WORKERS FOR FUTURE ELECTIONS.