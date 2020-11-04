FEENSTRA WINS IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

Republican Randy Feenstra will represent Iowa’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The state senator from Hull defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten to win the seat formerly held by Republican Steve King for nearly two decades.

Feenstra laid out some of his goals in his victory speech:

Scholten released a statement after conceding the election, saying “Building trust takes time and standing up to the status quo and establishment is no easy feat.”

He urged the Iowans who have advocated for causes important to them to not let this moment be the end of their political engagement, but the beginning.”