FEENSTRA HOPES FOR HOUSE AG COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENT IN D.C.

Randy Feenstra says getting a seat on the U.S. House agricultural committee remains one of his top priorities as he prepares to take office as Iowa’s new 4th District Congressman:

Feenstra defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten to win the seat formerly held by nine term Republican Steve King for the last 18 years.

Feenstra spoke to Scholten after the outcome of the race was decided Tuesday night:

The Republican state senator from Hull says he will begin preparing for his move to Washington D.C. in January and undergoing orientation in the weeks ahead.