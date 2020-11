FAMILIAR FACES WIN IOWA HOUSE SEATS

FOUR FAMILIAR NAMES WILL REPRESENT THE SIOUX CITY AND LE MARS AREAS IN THE IOWA HOUSE IN DES MOINES NEXT YEAR.

DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT CHRIS HALL RETAINED HIS DISTRICT 13 SEAT DEFEATING REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER ERNEST GIGAROA 58% TO 41%.

HALL THANKED HIS OPPONENT FOR AN ISSUE BASED CAMPAIGN:

OC…….PEOPLE OF SIOUX CITY. ;22.

DEMOCRAT STEVE HANSEN IS RETURNING TO DES MOINES AFTER AN 19 YEAR ABSENCE.

HANSEN WON THE DISTRICT 14 HOUSE SEAT OVER REPUBLICAN BOB HENDERSON BY 55 TO 44 PER CENT.



IT’S THE 3RD CONSECUTIVE TIME HENDERSON HAS RUN FOR THE HOUSE SEAT UNSUCCESSFULLY.

REPUBLICANS JACOB BOSSMAN AND DR. THOMAS JENEARY WERE UNOPPOSED IN THEIR RE-ELECTION BIDS FOR THE IOWA HOUSE IN DISTRICTS 6 AND 5 RESPECTIVELY.