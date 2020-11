REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST WILL KEEP HER SEAT IN THE U.S. SENATE.

ERNST DEFEATED DEMOCRATIC BUSINESSWOMAN THERESA GREENFIELD BY OVER 100,000 VOTES IN A CAMPAIGN THAT WAS THE MOST EXPENSIVE IN IOWA HISTORY AND MARRED WITH ACCUSATORY CAMPAIGN ADS PAID FOR BY GROUPS WHO ATTACKED EACH CANDIDATE.

ERNST RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IT’S NOW TIME TO START THE HEALING, TURN DOWN THE RHETORIC AND START LISTENING AGAIN.