ALL 3 NEBRASKA CASINO GAMING MEASURES PASS

The three Initiatives to bring casino gaming to Nebraska all were passed by voters in the state.

Initiative 429, which amends the Nebraska Constitution to allow casino gambling at the state’s licensed horse tracks, passed by a 65 to 35 per cent margin.

Initiative 430, which provides for regulation of the casinos, passed by the same margin and Initiative 431, which taxes the casinos and directs most of the revenue to property tax relief won by a 69 to 31 per cent margin.

The measures were opposed by Governor Ricketts.