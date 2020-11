2020 ELECTION BROUGHT MANY CHALLENGES TO ELECTION OFFICIALS

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL OVERSAW THE 2020 ELECTION AS HE HAS PREVIOUS ONES FOR OVER TWO DECADES.

HE SAYS THE PANDEMIC BROUGHT CHALLENGES UNLIKE ANY ELECTION HE HAS EVER DEALT WITH:

THAT ALSO INCLUDED MOVING THE PRECINCT POLLING PLACES FROM CHURCHES AND OTHER BUILDINGS BACK INTO PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

GILL SAYS HE LOST SEVERAL EXPERIENCED PRECINCT OFFICIALS FOR THIS YEAR’S ELECTION BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC:

OVERALL GILL SAYS THE ELECTION WENT WELL WITH ONLY A FEW ISSUES INVOLVING LAPTOPS OR MACHINES AT THE PRECINCTS.

THOSE WERE QUICKLY RESOLVED AND DID NOT CREATE ANY MAJOR DELAYS FOR ANYONE VOTING.