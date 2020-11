TRUMP CALLS ERNST AT FINAL SIOUX CITY CAMPAIGN EVENT

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CALLED SENATOR JONI ERNST MONDAY NIGHT AT HER FINAL PRE-ELECTION APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY.

ERNST WAS SPEAKING TO SUPPORTERS AT A RALLY IN THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS EVENT CENTER WHEN THE CALL TO HER CAME THROUGH:

OC……..TOMORROW I THINK. :25

ERNST WAS JOINED BY 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE RANDY FEENSTRA AT THE EVENT.