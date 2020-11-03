SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING STABBING IN HISTORIC 4TH STREET AREA

A suspect is in custody facing charges following a noon time stabbing at the east end of downtown Sioux City Tuesday.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Juan A. Alvarez of Early, Iowa; was caught in the act of allegedly burglarizing a parked car by the car owner and a male friend.

Investigators say Alvarez first threatened them with a hypodermic needle and ran away with the car owner and friend giving chase.

Alvarez then pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the friend in the 300 block of Floyd Blvd.

The adult male victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to MercyOne with what police now say are life-threatening injuries.

Alvarez fled to Historic 4th Street and was located an hour later in the area of West 4th and Wesley Parkway.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a cut hand.

Alvarez was then booked into Woodbury County Jail and charged with Willful Injury, a Class D Felony, and Attempted Burglary to a vehicle.

Updated 7:32pm 11/3/20