SHORT WAIT TIMES FOR MOST SIOUX CITY VOTING PRECINCTS

LOCAL VOTERS IN SIOUX CITY HAVE HAD BRIEF WAITING IN LINE AT POLLING PLACES ACROSS TOWN.

THE MORNINGSIDE LIBRARY HAD MORNING VOTERS SOCIALLY DISTANCED WITH AROUND TEN OR SO VOTERS LINED UP OUTSIDE THE BUILDING AT TIMES.

ONE SIOUX CITY VOTER WAS PLEASED BY THE ELECTION DAY TURNOUT:

OC……..THAT AT ALL. :19

ANOTHER VOTER SAYS HIS VOTING EXPERIENCE AT THE EAST HIGH SCHOOL GYM WENT QUICKLY:

OC………WAITING AT ALL. :17

MANY PEOPLE, BUT NOT EVERYONE WAITING IN LINE TO VOTE, WORE A MASK AT THE POLLS.

ELECTION STAFF ALL WORE MASKS BUT COULD NOT MAKE VOTERS DO THAT IF THEY DIDN’T WANT TO.

THE STATEWIDE TURNOUT IN IOWA IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION VOTERS.