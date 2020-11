The race to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine is on and U.S. health experts say it may be available early next year.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the state has received clarification on how the vaccine will be paid for once it becomes available:

OC…..free to those folks :23

Ricketts wants citizens to know that the vaccine will not result in out of pocket expenses for them:

OC……get that :11

Ricketts has also said that vaccinations will not be mandatory.

Jerry Oster WNAX