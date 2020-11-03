REYNOLDS ALLOCATES RELIEF MONEY FOR HOSPITALS & HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

Governor Kim Reynolds is allocating an additional $28 million in direct relief to Iowa’s hospitals and local county health departments to help manage increased needs due to COVID-19.

The funding comes from the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funds allocated to the state.

Most of the money, $25 million, will be allocated to hospitals to address staffing needs.

The funds will be allocated prorated based on average hospital census over the months of September and October.

The other $3 million will be distributed to local county health departments based on a per capita basis.