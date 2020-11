OVER 11,000 WOODBURY VOTERS CAST BALLOTS BY 4PM ON ELECTION DAY (Update)

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY AS OF 4PM, 11,369 PEOPLE HAVE CAST BALLOTS IN THE COUNTY SO FAR TODAY.

THE 11AM TOTAL WAS 6011.

COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL ESTIMATES A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WILL VOTE IN PERSON BY 9PM TONIGHT:

GILL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN A COUPLE OF MACHINE GLITCHES BUT THINGS OVERALL HAVE GONE WELL AT EACH PRECINCT:

GILL SAYS PLENTY OF PEOPLE WERE OUT VOTING EARLY THIS MORNING IN SIOUX CITY:

KSCJ WILL HAVE ELECTION COVERAGE FROM 8PM UNTIL 10PM TONIGHT.