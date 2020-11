METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 3RD

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 58 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON TUESDAY. (7828 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 19.1 PER CENT.

79 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN LOCAL HOSPITALS WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 44 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 15 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 132 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2687 NEGATIVE 13,214)

UNION COUNTY HAD 12 NEW CASES WITH 162 ACTIVE. (820 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 4 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1858 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 5 NEW CASES AND THEY HAD THEIR COVID RELATED DEATH REPORTED MONDAY REMOVED FROM THE STATE’S LIST. (259 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES. (277 TOTAL).