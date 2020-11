VOTERS WHO HAVE NOT CAST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT WILL HEAD TO THE POLLS ON ELECTION DAY TO VOTE IN PERSON.

IN IOWA, THE POLLS ARE OPEN IN WOODBURY COUNTY VOTING PRECINCTS FROM 7AM UNTIL 9PM.

IN NEBRASKA, THE POLLS OPEN AT 8AM LOCALLY AND CLOSE AT 8PM.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S VOTING HOURS ARE FROM 7AM UNTIL 7PM LOCAL TIME.

JOIN CHARLIE STONE, MARK HAHN AND WOODY GOTTBURG FOR KSCJ’S LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE BEGINNING AT 8PM.