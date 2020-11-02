POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN MAIN STREET SHOOTING

Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department have identified a suspect in one of the three shootings that took place Sunday.

He is identified as 22-year-old Christian Armando Morelos of Sioux City.

Morelos is wanted in connection to the shooting that occurred at 804 Main Street around 3:40am on November 1st.

Police say Morelos should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say he allegedly forced his way into the home of a woman he had been in a relationship with and shot another male who was visiting the home.

The male victim ran from the residence and was located a short distance away.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about Morelos whereabouts should contact police.