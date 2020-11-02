NEBRASKA PATROL COMMANDER INJURED IN ACCIDENT

A commander with the Nebraska State Patrol suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle Monday morning on Highway 30.

The patrol vehicle, an unmarked Dodge Durango, was stopped on Highway 30 at Monroe Road, east of Silver Creek, waiting for the vehicle in front of it to turn left onto Monroe Road.

That vehicle was waiting as a train passed.

A Cadillac then struck the patrol vehicle from behind.

The unidentified patrol commander suffered minor injuries in the crash, and was treated and released from a Columbus hospital.

The driver of the Cadillac was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The Cadillac driver was cited for careless driving and following too closely.