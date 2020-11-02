NEBRASKA ALLOCATES $15 MILLION FOR LONG TERM CARE FACILITY AID

The State of Nebraska is allocating another $15 million dollars to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities cover additional costs they’ve incurred during the pandemic.

The State is applying to the federal government to match these funds with $25 million, to provide a total of $40 million of new financial assistance for Long Term Care facilities in Nebraska.

Jeremy Brunssen is the Interim Director of Medicaid and Long-Term Care within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

He says the increased federal and state resources will help offset the rising costs they are experiencing due to the coronavirus.